IL American Water taking applications for Environmental Grant Program

ILLINOIS – Illinois American Water is now accepting applications for projects that aim to improve water quality and other needs in Illinois communities.

The Illinois American Water 2017 Environmental Grant Program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts are supported through grants of up to $10,000.

Company officials say they are committed ensuring water quality through testing and treatment, as well as through consumer education and community source protection programs, so they hope to get others involved in the American Water’s mission.

“We believe everyone is an environmental steward in protecting the nation’s water supplies, and this program is a way to help communities play an active role in this important effort,” explains Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.

To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Illinois American Water service area and:

address a source water or watershed protection need in the community be completed between May 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017 be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the American Water grant monies are utilized)

Last year, Illinois American Water issued six grants totaling $15,000 as follows:

The Alton Community School District #11’s Rock Spring Park Watershed Restoration Project received a $4,000 grant to construct a bio retention system and rain garden in an outdoor classroom. The City of South Beloit received a $3,000 grant for the Nature at the Confluence Stream Team Programing which educates and engages residents through citizen stream monitoring, container gardening and more. Urbana Park District Douglas Creek Restoration Project received a $4,000 grant to restore native plants, trees and shrubs in the wetland and creek channel. Peoria Park District’s Illinois River Sweep received their full grant request of $1,500 to fund supplies for the annual Illinois River clean-up effort. Over 100 volunteers attended the event to remove trash and debris. The Pekin Park District received a $2,500 grant for the Lick Creek Watershed Invasive Species Control and Restoration project. Volunteers removed invasive species along 15 acres of the Lick Creek Corridor.

Grant information and application forms can be found online here. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 27, 2017.