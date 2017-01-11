Officials urging residents to enroll as healthcare deadlines approach

ILLINOIS – With health coverage beginning February 1 and the last deadline of the year’s Open Enrollment Period approaching on January 31, officials say now is the time to enroll.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 5 Director Kathleen Falk says marketplace enrollment is record-setting with more than 11.5 million already enrolled nationally, including over 351,000 in Illinois.

“But we know there are many more still without coverage, including many in the Springfield-Decatur area, which is why we are so grateful to Hospital Sisters Health System for helping folks get signed up,” Falk adds.

According to health officials, six out of 10 Illinois residents are eligible for plans costing $100 or less a month in premiums after tax credits. Seventy-six percent of Illinois residents signed up for Marketplace coverage through December 24 will receive advanced premium tax credits that lower their premiums by an average of $278 per month. On an annual basis, that works out to tax credits of $3,338 per year for up to 266,790 residents.

Additionally, more than 9 out of 10 already-enrolled Illinoisans who return to shop the Marketplace could save over $1,300 annually in premiums by picking a new plan with the same level of coverage. Meanwhile, individuals who can afford to purchase health insurance this year but choose to go without it risk having to pay a fine of $695 or more.

Falk also touched on the benefits of the Affordable Care Act.

“Illinoisans benefit from a host of protections and services. For example, almost 6 million people in Illinois can no longer be denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions; young people can stay on their parents’ plan until they turn 26 years old; and Illinoisans can receive free preventative services such as cancer screenings and well-child visits at no cost,” Falk explains.

Trained professionals from HSHS Hospitals are also working across central Illinois to help people enroll in and understand their health coverage options. They provide free, confidential enrollment assistance and have upcoming enrollment events in Springfield, Decatur and Litchfield.

January 15 is the last chance to enroll in coverage through the Marketplace that starts February 1, 2017. Open Enrollment for the Marketplace continues until January 31, 2017.

Illinoisans can also schedule an appointment with a trained professional online at Get Covered Illinois’ site or call 866-311-1119. Those in need of help can also meet with HSHS staff at one of the enrollment events below.

Anyone wishing to apply on their own or simply to explore their plan options can go to the national Health Care website or call the Marketplace at 1-800-318-2596, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Upcoming Enrollment Events:

HSHS St. John’s

01/16/17 - Noon - 9 p.m.;WCC Tea Room

01/28/17 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; WCC Tea Room

01/29/17 - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; WCC Tea Room

HSHS St. Mary’s

01/28/17 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Main Entrance

01/29/17 - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Main Entrance

HSHS St. Francis

01/31/17 - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Cafeteria