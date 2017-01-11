Rauner Eyes A Breakthrough In Budget Negotiations

Springfield – Governor Bruce Rauner told WAND News he thinks legislative movement on the state budget is a “major breakthrough.”

The upbeat Governor sat down with WAND’s Doug Wolfe at the Capitol and commented on a series of developments regarding the budget over the past several days.

“I’m very excited about what I’m seeing,” Rauner stated. “For the first time we’ve got, I think, a breakthrough with Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.”

In recent days the Illinois Senate has been crafting a series of bills that could address structural reforms the governor has been seeking.

“They’re talking about the right issues. Term limits, property tax relief, school funding, growing jobs and becoming more competitive. These are the right topics and I’m heartened,” Rauner said.

The Governor also seemed happy with an op-ed written by House Speaker Mike Madigan, (D) Chicago, which appeared in Wednesday editions of the State Journal-Register in Springfield. In the piece Madigan talked about improving the state through economic growth, changing the corporate tax structure and helping the middle class.

“They have now publicly come out in statements today saying we need to become more economically competitive and have economic changes to grow more jobs. That’s exactly right. And I look forward to working with them to get that done,” Rauner said. “I’m willing to compromise. I’m willing to negotiate. What we’ve got to do is make sure whatever we do we change the system. It’s broken. It’s not working. It hasn’t been working for years.”

The new 100th General Assembly was sworn in Wednesday.