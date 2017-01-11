100th General Assembly Sworn In

Springfield- The 100th General Assembly has officially convened.

Members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate were sworn in at the Inauguration Wednesday. House members were sworn in at the University of Illinois Springfield while the Senate were sworn in, in Senate Chambers.

Members of the House voted Michael Madigan as the Speaker of the House with a vote of 66-51. In a surprising turn of events, Representative Scott Drury, (D-Highwood) voted present, refusing to approve Madigan as speaker. During Speaker Madigan's speech to the crowd at the Inauguration he touched on reforms that need to be made in Illinois in order to move past the two year budget stalemate. One of the things that Madigan spoke about, was the damage underfunding Higher Education has had on state colleges. Citing that over 4,500 students have left colleges in the state.

Madigan also laid out his idea for a lower corporate tax rate of about 50%, which he believes can help bring business back to Illinois. "I believe that we can grow the economy, create jobs without hurting the middle class families. Said differently, we can lift up the middle class provide good jobs for working families while also passing policies that help business grow and expand our economy." he said.

Jim Durkin was elected Minority Speaker of the House. Leader Durkin also addressed the crowd on what needs to be done to get Illinois back on track. Citing the importance of both sides of the aisle working together to finally put an end to the budget stalemate. Durkin promised Republican will work with Democrats on legislation as long as it benefits the needs of the people of Illinois. "It is my sincere hope that your bold and clear agenda will reform our broken pension systems, if so we will work with you. And lastly, it is my sincere hope that your bold and clear agenda will force for the first time in many years, truly balanced budgets." he said.

Time will only tell if the two sides of the aisle can finally work together and end the two year budget stalemate.