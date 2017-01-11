Champaign man sentenced for bank robberies in IL and IN

URBANA – A Champaign man will serve over 10 years in federal prison for bank robberies he committed in east central Illinois and northwestern Indiana between October and November 2015.

30-year-old Darryll S. Coleman has been ordered to serve a total of 11 years and five months in federal prison.

Coleman appeared Tuesday before a U.S. District Judge in Urbana. Judge Colin S. Bruce ordered that Coleman serve 115 months in prison for the bank robberies at First Financial Bank, Champaign, on October 28, 2015; First Bank in Rantoul on November 10; First Midwest Bank, Danville on November 17; and, attempted robbery of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton on December 1, 2015.

Judge Bruce also ordered that a portion of Coleman’s sentence, 22 months, be served consecutive to the sentence ordered in Indiana.

Coleman had been previously sentenced on June 16, 2016, in the Northern District of Indiana to 63 months in federal prison for robberies of the Horizon Bank in Portage, Indiana, on November 2, 2015, and the First State Bank of Porter in Chesterton, Indiana, on November 24, 2015.

In addition to his sentence, Coleman was ordered to pay restitution in the total amount of $20,986; restitution of $9,930 for the Illinois bank robberies, and $11,056 for the bank robberies in Indiana.

Coleman has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on January 25, 2016. He pled guilty to the bank robberies in Illinois in September 2016; he entered his plea of guilty to the Indiana bank robberies in March 2016.

His charges were investigated by the FBI and the Champaign, Danville, Rantoul and Paxton Police Departments in east central Illinois.