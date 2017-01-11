Decatur School District Making Changes to Alternative Education Programs

Education is always changing, now the Decatur school district is making some changes to their alternative education programs.

"We decided to make a change IEA and DEA last year has a filming review of it's called paper tigers. It was a movie about an alternative program in Walla Walla Washington," said Mike Dugan co-interim superintendent.

The documentary demonstrates how teachers are helping the students change their lives in a positive way.

"They provided a lot of other resources that we aren't providing. They provided a fine arts program so, the kids were either in a band or they did pottery or ceramics. They had art class, they had P.E. they had health services, and we aren't providing any of that," stated Dugan.

The district feels having these new extracurricular activities will boost graduation rates for the alternative education programs.

"Pretty much every one of the board members went around and said, you know we don't want this to be a prison. We don't want our students in and environment where they aren't provided opportunities. This isn't a punishment, these are kids that need a lot of resources and support and we want them to be successful, " added Dugan.

The school board is also planning on moving the programs to a larger location.

"We looked at Steven Decatur which is a retired high school that we are currently using as a middle school. We said why don't we move the programs out there and we will have an opportunity to tap into our art teachers our P.E. teachers and our others fine arts teachers, " said Dugen.

Making a positive impact on students struggling with the education system.