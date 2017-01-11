Decatur School District Making Changes to Alternative Education Programs

Decatur School District Making Changes to Alternative Education ProgramsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Deadly motorcycle crash
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
-
Shots fired in Decatur near West Packard Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to the scene near the 1001 Block of West Packard Street.
-
Historic Lincoln area right outside of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s located right off the Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway, just off of Route 36. The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, is a little gem just west of Decatur. Historians say this was the first home-place of Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. He lived in a small cabin in the area for about a year. Where the cabin used to stand there is now a memorial. Thomas Hanks, a direct descendent of Mary Hanks (Mary Hanks Lincoln), says the area is a big historic la...
-
Police investigating attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating an attempted murder.
-
St. John's NICU family reunion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. John's Children's Hospital patients got to celebrate the progress they have made in their life.
-
Assumption homecoming for fallen soldier
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Captain Joseph Smith is finally home after 46 years. Capt. Smith entered the Air Force in November of 1968.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
Champaign police warning public of caller ID scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam making its way through the area.
Most Popular Videos
-
Assumption homecoming for fallen soldier
-
Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested
-
Former Mt. Zion wrestler Schlosser wins medals in Israel
-
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
-
The gift of mobility
-
WAND News at 10PM: 7/15/2017
-
1 injured in three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 48
-
WAND News at 6PM: 7/15/2017
-
I-TEAM: Sex Trafficking
-
SPRING BALL: Inside look at Eastern Illinois practice
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-