Illini shoot past Wolverines; Redbirds stay perfect in win over Salukis

Illinois 85, Michigan 69

CHAMPAIGN -- On a night like Wednesday, it was hard not to win. Illinois shot 64 percent (9 of 14) from 3-point range and 64 percent from the floor and raced past visiting Michigan convincingly 85-69.



Six Illini finished in double figures, including center Maverick Morgan (16 points) who got the start in place of Mike Thorne, Jr. Malcolm Hill contributed 15 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands 12 points (4 of 6 from 3-point range) and Leron Black and Michael Finke each had 10 points for the Illini (12-5, 2-2).



Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas made maybe the most eye-opening plays of the night, dishing out 8 assists in highlight-reel fashion, including to fellow rotation newcomer Kipper Nichols, who had a career-high 13 points in 19 minutes.



Illinois, which has struggled defensively this season and especially as of late, allowed Michigan (11-6, 1-3) to shoot 52.9 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range. Illinois out-rebounded Michigan 30-17.



Up next for the Illini is a 5 p.m. Saturday game against Maryland at the State Farm Center. The Terrapins thrashed the Illini 84-59 in the Big Ten opener on January 14 in College Park, Md.



Illinois State 60, Southern Illinois 53

CARBONDALE -- Two of the hottest teams in the Midwest squared off at SIU arena on Wednesday night, with Illinois State riding a 4-0 start in Missouri Valley Conference play and Southern Illinois on a three-game streak of its own.



Despite trailing by four at the half 33-29, the Redbirds kicked it into gear in the second period and came away with a 60-53 win over the Salukis to go to a perfect 5-0 in conference play.



The difference maker was Illinois State's (13-4) defense, which limited Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-2) to just 18.5 percent shooting in the second half and 20 total points.



Illinois State junior guard DJ Clayton posted 13 points, which tied a career high, while forward Deontae Hawkins contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds and guard Paris Lee added 10 points and 3 steals.



Southern Illinois was led by forward Sean O'Brien's 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Armon Fletcher added 12 points.



Up next for the Redbirds is a meeting with conference power Wichita State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Redbird Arena. Winner of that game has sole possession of first place in the MVC.



The Salukis next travel to Evansville for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday afternoon.



