Illini shoot past Wolverines; Redbirds stay perfect in win over Salukis

Illini shoot past Wolverines; Redbirds stay perfect in win over SalukisPosted:
Malcolm Hill (left, 15 points) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (12 points) were two of six Illini to score in double figures on Wednesday night.
/
Most Popular Stories
-
Deadly motorcycle crash
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Casey's armed robbery prompts manhunt
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed robbery suspect is on the loose.
-
Police investigating attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating an attempted murder.
-
Shots fired in Decatur near West Packard Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to the scene near the 1001 Block of West Packard Street.
-
Historic Lincoln area right outside of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s located right off the Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway, just off of Route 36. The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, is a little gem just west of Decatur. Historians say this was the first home-place of Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. He lived in a small cabin in the area for about a year. Where the cabin used to stand there is now a memorial. Thomas Hanks, a direct descendent of Mary Hanks (Mary Hanks Lincoln), says the area is a big historic la...
-
Weekend arson leaves behind interior damage
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling a weekend house fire an arson.
Judge OKs DNA results even though testing used up sample
A judge says prosecutors can present DNA evidence in a central Illinois man's sexual abuse trial even though investigators used all of a DNA sample for testing without prior notice to his attorney.
-
St. John's NICU family reunion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. John's Children's Hospital patients got to celebrate the progress they have made in their life.
-
Assumption homecoming for fallen soldier
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Captain Joseph Smith is finally home after 46 years. Capt. Smith entered the Air Force in November of 1968.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Assumption homecoming for fallen soldier
-
Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested
-
Former Mt. Zion wrestler Schlosser wins medals in Israel
-
1 injured in three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 48
-
Historic Lincoln area right outside of Decatur
-
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
-
-
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
-
The gift of mobility
-
Bus crash suspect enters plea, waives trial
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-