Decatur's Jordan Maxey celebrates 31, prepares for No. 3

DECATUR -- He's a friend and brother to countless members of the Soy City, and he's preparing for his third professional bout.



Boxer Jordan Maxey has a fight coming in St. Louis on February 25, but on Wednesday night he was celebrating a different kind of milestone: his 31st birthday.



Maxey's story has served as a lesson in perseverance, as he has worked diligently to drop down from an estimated 475 pounds last year to 350 pounds for his second professional fight back in August, to below that for his third.