One Step Closer to Repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. -The senate has passed a budget mechanism that will allow congressional republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with a simple majority.

The measure, which passed just before 1:30 this morning, with a vote of 51 to 48, now goes to the House.

This measure is just the first step toward the repeal of Obamacare, a process that will likely take weeks, if not months.

Only one republican voted no, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein of California did not vote.