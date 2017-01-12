Artificial Sweetener Consumption is Up

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nearly half of adults and one quarter of children in the U.S. regularly consume artificial sweeteners.

That's a 54% increase among adults and a whopping 200% increase for kids, since 1999.

Many people use artificial sweeteners to reduce their sugar intake and cut calories, but some studies suggest these products may increase the risk of obesity.

Researchers say there's still not enough evidence to recommend for or against the use of artificial sweeteners.