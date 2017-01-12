Taylorville Nursing Home Fined

TAYLORVILLE- A nursing home is fined, after a resident died, after falling and hitting her head.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it happened while workers at the Taylorville Care Center tried to move her from her bed, to a wheelchair.

The facility was originally fined $25,000.00 for failure to properly use a mechanical lift, to move the resident.

The nursing home paid a reduced fine of $16,250.00 for the August 22nd incident.