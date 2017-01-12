Springfield YWCA Site Plan Changes

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD – City leaders are no longer planning to build an apartment complex where the YWCA once stood.       

They could not reach an agreement with developer, Flaherty and Collins on a price.       

The firm did not want to build fewer than 200 apartments. It’s a project carrying a hefty price tag of more than $15-million.

City leaders say they're now talking about putting in a park, near the Illinois Executive Mansion.           

