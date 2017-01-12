Bristol Place Redevelopment

CHAMPAIGN - A worn-down Champaign neighborhood could soon be rebuilt.

City officials are considering a plan to redevelop the Bristol Place area. The hope is to tear down old homes, that are losing value.

Everything through demolition would cost Champaign more than $8-million, but the plan still needs to be approved by the higher-ups.

It will go before the Champaign City Council early next month.          

