MCCD hosting Eagle Viewing Trips in January and February

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District says it is hosting three Eagle Viewing Trips to two State Parks in January and February.

Officials say trips to Starved Rock State Park are planned for January 29 and February 25. Attendees will be able to watch eagles on the Illinois River, and will also visit the Lock and Dam Museum. Another trip, to Pere Marquette State Park, is planned for February 11, and will also feature a tour of the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, and to bring a lunch if they do not wish to purchase food from available restaurants or vendors. All trips will depart from Rock Springs Nature Center at 8:00 a.m., and will return at 4:00 p.m.

Each trip will cost $20 per person, and individuals interested in participating will need to register online by January 27 or February 24 for the Starved Rock visits, or February 10 for the Pere Marquette visit.

For more information, or to register, click here.