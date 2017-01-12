Governor Rauner to visit schools as part of new Learning Tour

ILLINOIS - Governor Bruce Rauner is encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit videos about what they're learning as part of a new Learning Tour program.

Governor Rauner's office says he is seeking videos from students showing the unique ways lessons are being taught in school, and that the videos will help the Governor determine which schools he will visit first as part of the Learning Tour.

In a release, Governor Rauner said, "I get requests to visit schools both in person and on my social media pages, and I thought a Learning Tour would be a fun way to connect with the students of Illinois."

Officials say #GovClassroomVisit video submissions should be no longer than five minutes in length, and must be submitted by February 10 at 5:00 p.m. Three videos will be selected as finalists, and the public will be able to vote to decide which school Governor Rauner will visit first.