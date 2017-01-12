Champaign police arrest 2 in connection with 2 separate homicides

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department has announced the arrests of two men wanted in connection with two separate homicides in Champaign County.

During a press conference on January 12, Champaign police announced they have arrested Joshu'ah Young, 19, in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard. While officers were arresting Young, Champaign police say another person inside of the home was identified as Tyrone Franklin, 24, who was wanted in connection with the November 2016 shooting death of Robert Lee Brown.

Both men were taken into custody without incident, and are facing preliminary charges of murder. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.