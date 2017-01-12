1 arrested for DUI following Wednesday night crash in Beardstown

BEARDSTOWN - Illinois State Police say one person has been arrested following two-vehicle crash in Beardstown Wednesday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Route 125, west of Arenzville Road, at about 6:18 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 1999 Kenworth pulling a 1988 Lufkin trailer was attempting to turn west onto Route 125 while a 2006 Dodge was traveling east on Route 125 near the same location.

Troopers say the Kenworth failed to yield to oncoming traffic and began to turn onto Route 125, anticipating that the Dodge would slow down. However, authorities say the Dodge did not slow down, and instead struck the trailer being pulled by the Kenworth. Officials say the driver of the the Dodge had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Troopers also say the driver of the Dodge, identified as Howard Cummings, 74, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and is facing additional charges of illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and failure to wear a seat belt. The driver of the Kenworth was cited for failure to yield.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.