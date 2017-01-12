1 injured in January 12 shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Ridgely Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses who reported that a man had been shot multiple times by a person who was inside a smaller-framed black-colored car with tinted windows and black rims.

Officers also say they learned that a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen had arrived a local hospital. Springfield police say they believe three houses were also struck by gun fire during this shooting.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.