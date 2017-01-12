Ameren Illinois preparing for potential power outages this weekend

ILLINOIS - Ameren Illinois officials say they are making preparations ahead of inclement winter weather expected to affect portions of central and southern Illinois this weekend.

Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services Ron Pate says all emergency response and contract personnel have been alerted, weather conditions are being monitored, and equipment is being prepared for immediate deployment, if needed.

Pate is also warning residents of the dangers of downed power lines. "It is vital for residents to stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized. If you see one, please report it to us immediately at 800-755-5000. During an outage, we ask you to stay indoors after sunset because downed lines may not be visible. Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines," said Pate.

Customers who see downed power lines or detect natural gas are urged to immediately call Ameren to report the situation. Additionally, officials are warning customers about the dangers of improperly using portable generators, which include plugging generators directly into an outlet in a home that's lost power, and running a generator in any enclosed structure, as the generator produces carbon monoxide.

