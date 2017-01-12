Governor Rauner Attends First Bicentennial Commission Meeting

Springfield- Governor Bruce Rauner was in Springfield to convene the first meeting of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

During the meeting the official Bicentennial logo was unveiled. The logo was designed by Ben Olsen, of 3 Monkeys and Aardvark Studios. The co-chairs of the commission were also announced. The co-chairs were announced as Gloria Castillo, the president and CEO of Chicago United, and Randy Dunn, the president of SIU System. The commission is headed by Stuart Layne.

“From Kaskaskia to Vandalia and now Springfield, this has been a long time coming, and I am honored that you can be a part of this effort to honor our past while paving the way for our future,” Governor Rauner said. “From our rich history to our rich soil Illinois has changed over the last two centuries but our focus is still much the same. We’re still deeply rooted and invested in our children’s education, moving Illinois forward through innovation and technology and working together to make our great state the best place to live in the country.”

The Bicentennial Commission is made up of 40 members appointed by the Governor from around the state. They will work together to plan a celebration of the 200th Birthday of Illinois.

"This bicentennial celebration, the work of this commission, allows us to celebrate all that has been great and wonderful in our first 200 years and lay foundation for an even better even more prosperous, even more wonderful next 200 years." remarked Governor Rauner.

Illinois will turn 200 in August 2018.