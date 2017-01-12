Governor Rauner Speaks About His Two Years in Office

Springfield- Governor Rauner is halfway through his term as Governor.

In honor of his two year anniversary, Governor Rauner held a Facebook Live video, where he answered questions from Illinois residents, and spoke of his accomplishments.

One accomplishment that Governor Rauner spoke about was his push to increase education funding in the state. "I'm very proud of the fact that I worked hard to increase state funding to a record level. My first year in office we got K-12 education record funding that first year. Then, in our second year, we have increased it even more. We've done away with proration, no more cut backs. We got a new record level for K-12 schools. And I want to increase funding for K-12 schools every year going forward so we don't have to put all the burden on our property taxes."

Governor Rauner also touched on his work with Criminal Justice reform throughout his tenure. "We've transformed our criminal justice system and made it more just, but also reduced our prison population. On a safety basis, we have reduced recidivism and geared toward rehabilitation to prevent crime in the future and keep our communities safer."

As well as ethic reforms. " We have gotten rid of lobbyist gifts, so we stopped the conflict of interests. We put in a revolving door ban, so people can't go in and out of government, going over to being a lobbyist and coming back, leaving government and immediately lobbying. That's a conflict of interests and we've done away with that."

Governor Rauner also promised to stick to his reform platform that he ran on. "We can't keep doing what we've been doing for the past 30 plus years. We need to go in a better direction. I'm committed to that, I will never give up."

Governor Rauner also talked about his accomplishments with streamlining state government, updating the state's computer systems and working to get 19 union contracts.