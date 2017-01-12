Springfield police seeking 1 in connection with January 12 bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened on the city's north side Thursday afternoon.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to Illini Bank, in the 2100 block of Peoria Road, at about 2:36 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that a woman entered the bank, handed a teller a note stating that she had a bomb, and left the bank with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported in

Authorities say the suspect is described as a white woman, standing 5'6"or 5'7" tall with a small build, and was wearing a gray knit hat, gray coat, black knee-high boots, and aviator-style sun glasses.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.