Frerichs Sets Up Legislative Battle With Life Insurers

Springfield – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is calling for legislation to compel life insurance companies to review their records going back to 1996 to confirm death benefits have been paid to the families of life insurance customers who have died.

Life insurance companies failing to pay benefits was the subject of a November 2016 WAND News I-TEAM report. Our investigation reported beneficiaries of life policies, some dating back decades, were never notified by companies they were owed benefits. In many cases those beneficiaries never knew the policies existed. Many policies had death benefits under $10,000. Some are $100,000 or more.

It appears some companies are withholding benefits to increase profits. One Illinois based company noted in a Security and Exchange Commission filing not paying some benefits is part of its business plan.

“The same company told federal regulators that it bakes those unpaid dollars into their profit margins,” Frerichs told WAND’s Doug Wolfe at the Illinois State Capitol. “I have yet to meet a mom or dad who purchased a life insurance policy to benefit a big corporation rather than to benefit their family.”

Illinois has identified $550 million in unpaid benefits since 2011. Nationwide the number is believed to be $7.4 billion.

The legislation is HB 302 sponsored by Rep. Robert Martwick, (D) Chicago.