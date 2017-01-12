Central Illinois bracing for an icy weekend

A winter storm will be affecting a good portion of the Midwest this weekend, including right here in central Illinois.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says the greatest threat is going to be freezing rain and sleet which will produce ice accumulations. In preparation for the winter weather, the National Weather Service has issued numerous Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warning across the WAND-TV viewing area.

Chierek says we’ll start the day under a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with increased chances for freezing rain by around 2 PM. This means NO issues are anticipated in central Illinois for the morning commute.The wintery mix is expected to push in from the southwest and work its way northeast in central Illinois. Total ice accumulations could exceed .10” Friday evening into Saturday morning. With surface temperatures warming to just above freezing on Saturday afternoon, precipitation could briefly switch over to all rain. However, as the sun goes down Saturday night and temperatures start to drop, freezing rain will again be a possibility Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could bring additional ice accumulations of .10”. Total ice accumulations between .10” and .25” will be possible from Friday to Sunday.

Chierek says there are many factors that play a role in predicting winter weather, in particular, ice. The temperature profile at the surface and above the atmosphere is going to play a major role in what type of precipitation we will see.

