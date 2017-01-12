Macon County Board Approves April Ballot Question

DECATUR - Voters will be asked again in April to approve a quarter cent sales tax. The Macon County Board voted to approve the ballot measure a second time around after it failed by a wide margin in November. The quarter cent sales tax would provide enough revenue to bring back 7 positions to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. Lt. John Butts tells Wand News the department would not be seeking the funding if it did not need it. Butts says the tax would not apply to groceries, medicine, vehicle purchases, or medical equipment. The $2.4 Million dollars would bring staffing back to full levels reinstating a Drug Enforcement Officer, Street Crimes detective, School Resource Officer, and U.S. Deputy Marshall fugitive officer. Dale Pope who is chairman of the Vote Yes Committee says a lot of work is being done behind the scenes with community leaders and business owners to campaign for a Yes Vote April 4th. A Vote Yes for Public Safety Facebook page is being launched and a website MaconCountyPublicSafety.com is being used to educate voters. The Sheriff's Department says public safety has not been compromised but required budget cuts by the board has made for tough choices on positions not being filled.