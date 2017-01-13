Local young guns help Millikin turn season around

DECATUR -- As far as youth goes, it doesn't get much greener than what the Big Blue has this season.



Millikin's top four scorers are all either freshmen or sophomores, with Monticello's Zach Fisher (10.5 points per game) and Danville native Jordan Cunningham (9.4 points, team-high 5.2 rebounds per game) leading the way.



As all young teams do, the Big Blue has gone through a couple major swings this season -- starting off the year a dismal 0-8 but then jump-starting things in the past six games, in which they've fared 3-3 with wins over Rose-Hulman, Calvin and a 66-41 win over Elmhurst.



Fisher's fast start has come despite the fact he has yet to start any of the 13 games in which he's appeared, though his 22.8 minutes per game rank third. Cunningham, meanwhile, has earned veteran status almost immediately, and not just because of his 300-pound size.



Click the video above to hear from head coach Matt Nadelhoffer on what makes Cunningham a unique player in the CCIW and at the Division III level overall.



Millikin (3-11, 1-4) next takes on Wheaton, where Nadelhoffer is a Hall of Fame member as a player, at 7 p.m. on Friday in Wheaton.