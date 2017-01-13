Soy City braces for epic Eisenhower-MacArthur rivalry game

Click through the video player above for the perspective from MacArthur's preparations (Video 1) as well as Eisenhower's (Video 2).



DECATUR -- Can you remember the last time both MacArthur and Eisenhower were this good? If not, you're not alone.



It's not hyperbole to say the Soy City is abuzz with as much anticipation as the city's major public schools have had in decades. Eisenhower enters at 9-5, MacArthur at 9-4, with those nine combined losses due to a pair of meat grinder schedules.



Eisenhower got the last laugh the most recent time they played -- an upset of sectional No. 2 seed MacArthur in the second round of the playoffs last season -- but MacArthur pulled off the biggest win in Central Illinois this year by slaying undefeated 3A No. 1 Lanphier earlier this week.



It's the constant energy of MacArthur's defense-focused Ron Ingram versus the player's coach approach taken by offensive-minded Rodney "Skywalker" Walker.



Panthers vs. Generals. Black vs. Blue, with a guaranteed black-and-blue feel to a game that's sure to be fast-paced and furious.



As for seating, good luck.



Tickets at the Eisenhower gym are expected to be sold out before Friday's junior varsity game, let alone the 7:30 p.m. tipoff time.