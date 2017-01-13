Cardinal Caravan Cancels Several Stops, Including Champaign

ST. LOUIS -- A planned four-day, 21-city tour by the St. Louis Cardinals is having to cancel a number of stops this weekend, beginning Friday.

The caravan, which bring a players, coaches, and known personalities within the organization, will not make 14 of those scheduled stop due to "a winter storm and icy conditions." Much of those affected are toward the St. Louis area, where roads are expected to be dangerous enough to avoid them altogether.

The cancellations include the three-city swing through Champaign, Quincy, and Peoria. Champaign's event was scheduled for Friday.

One central Illinois tour remains - through Mattoon, Decatur (Sunday), Springfield, and Effingham (Monday). Decatur's stop is scheduled for 6pm Sunday at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Cardinal players in attendance include Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, and Ryan Sherriff.

For the full list of cancellations, as well a tour still on in southern Illinios, click here.