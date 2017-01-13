Decatur Schools Struggling to Recruit and Keep Teachers

DECATUR - Schools are struggling to keep their teachers around and it's a problem district leaders say hurts students.

The "Decatur Teacher Education Pipeline" says they may have a solution. It introduces teachers from Illinois State University to Decatur students before they graduate, so they are comfortable with them before they look for jobs.

Director, Shannon Mittleman says, “Teachers need time in the classroom to get experience and to get better and better. And if they leave before they really reach their best then that's also harmful to our kids."