MacArthur High School Renovations More Than Estimated

DECATUR - The cost of renovations to MacArthur High School continue to climb.

The director of buildings and grounds requested an additional $28,000.00.

So far, the renovations have added $100,000.00 in change orders.  

The original cost was supposed to be just over $500,000.00.

