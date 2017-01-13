ISU Funds to Digitize Circus Route Books

NORMAL - The Illinois State University library will get a large grant to digitize a collection of circus route books.

The $268,000.00 grant will help preserve information in more than 300 books.

The books contain information about people's positions and events during the circus season.

The books date back through the 19th century.

