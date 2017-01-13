Take an Eagle Viewing Trip

UTICA - If you are wanting to see eagles, this is the best time of year to spot them.  

The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to go on eagle viewing trips, at the Starved Rock State Park, along the Illinois River.

The trips are on January 29th and February 25th and cost $20.00 dollars a person.

