Free Weekend Health Screenings

DECATUR - You can get a free health screening this weekend by visiting many Wal-Mart or Sam’s Club locations across the country.

Screenings include blood glucose, blood pressure, vision and body fat and body mass index readings.

Health insurance information will also be available. Wal-Mart Wellness Day will take place between 10am and 2-pm, on Saturday.

Sam's Club screenings are open to members and the public from 11am to 4pm.