Homeless Numbers Drop in Macon County

DECATUR - The homeless population continues to drop in Macon County. Numbers have fallen from more than 230 people in 2015, to about 150 last year.

The Homeless Council Continuum of Care believes they're responsible for the change, citing programs they've started, using federal and local money.

Darsonyas Switzer, Executive Director at Dove-Homeward Bound Inc. says, “I really truly believe everyone deserves a place to live. You cannot have a stable life if you have nowhere to lay their head. Everyone in this entire community, in this entire world deserves a place to call home."

The homeless population is counted every January. This year, they will be counted on January 26th.

Officials will spend a full 24-hours tracking them down, to get the most accurate numbers as possible.