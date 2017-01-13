Funeral services planned for 2 Decatur women who died in Monday crash

DECATUR - Two Decatur women will be laid to rest following a fatal crash in Dewitt County on Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Tabitha Michelle Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash late Monday night. Hannah Rice, 20, was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Dickson will be laid to rest on Friday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Rice's visitation will take place on Sunday with funeral services to take place on Monday at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

The crash happened on State Route 10 near Friends Creek. The vehicle was traveling westbound before leaving the roadway and overturning several times. It's not clear what caused the crash.