SPRINGFIELD - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen gun that went missing in 1999.

On Thursday, police in Springfield arrested Jeriot Gregory in the 900 block of North 12th Street. The gun in Gregory's possession was reported stolen in 1999.

Police arrested him on preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked in the Sangamon County Jail.