Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall To Carve Ice Sculptures for Argenta Icefest

Argenta Icefest, a new and unique event will be held on February 11, 2017 from 11am-8pm at Prairie Park in Argenta. The event will feature ice sculptures by Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall.

The event is sponsored by Argenta in Motion (AIM) and will feature ice sculptures, live demonstrations, Willow Ridge wine tasting, interactive play, musical entertainment, and warming stations.

Live ice carving demonstrations are scheduled for 11:00 am in Prairie Park, 12:30 Up-town, near Gerber State Bank, and 3:30 in Prairie Park.

Bargenta, a local establishment will feature a specialty drink and a Fire and Ice shot luge in honor of the Argenta Icefest.

Interactive play will include a carved ice slide and corn-hole game. In addition, a golf cart escort will be available in Prairie Park for handicapped individuals.

For further information, visit Argenta Icefest's facebook page or contact Barb Wallick at bwallick30@gmail.com