Woman arrested for overnight stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - An officer in Springfield stumbled on a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours on Friday.

The Springfield Police Sergeant was in the area of 18th and Kansas streets around 2:50 a.m. He observed a female subject run from the area and drop a knife to the ground.

According to the officer, a male victim was stabbed in the abdomen and face. The female, 25-year-old Jennifer Hall was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. She was booked in the Sangamon County Jail.

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening.