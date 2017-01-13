Department of Treasury releases $100 coin

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of the Treasury released the 2017 American Liberty Gold coin this week.

The new coin marks the mint's 225th anniversary and features the iconic Lady Liberty. Lady Liberty has been featured on coins since the late 1790s.

“Remembering our Past, Embracing the Future” is the mint's theme for their anniversary. The coin is a first of it's kind in a series of 24-kart gold coins that the U.S. will issue biennially. Each coin will represent an allegorical Liberty to reflect cultural and ethnic diversity in the states.

Currency for the new coin is $100.