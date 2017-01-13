Hy-Vee recalls store branded candy packages

Posted:

IOWA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have potential Salmonella contamination. The candy in a clear plastic container with sell by dates between January 26 and February 23 were distributed to 8 states including Illinois and the Springfield Hy-Vee.  The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.   No illnesses have been reported.  Customers should dispose of the affected products or return them to the store for a refund.  These are the products, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled. 

Description

UPC

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.

026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.

026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.

026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.

026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.

026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.

026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.

026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.

026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.

026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.

026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.

026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.

026267900000

9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138000000

12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138100000

16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138200000

9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138600000

12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138700000

16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138800000

   

