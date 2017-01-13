Hy-Vee recalls store branded candy packages

IOWA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have potential Salmonella contamination. The candy in a clear plastic container with sell by dates between January 26 and February 23 were distributed to 8 states including Illinois and the Springfield Hy-Vee. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported. Customers should dispose of the affected products or return them to the store for a refund. These are the products, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled.

Description UPC Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000 Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000 Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000 Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000 Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000 Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000 Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000 Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000 Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000 Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000 Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000 9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000 12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000 16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000 9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000 12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000 16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000