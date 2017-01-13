Lincoln Library to Celebrate SAME-FEST To Celebrate Diversity

Springfield - Lincoln Library will be hosting the first ever SAME-FEST on Saturday, January 28 from 12 to 3 p.m. at its downtown location. SAME-FEST stands for Springfield Area Many Ethnicities and is designed to celebrate what we as individuals have in common, while educating the community about the cultural and historical differences that make Springfield diverse and interesting. This event will also highlight the Library’s completed 3-month renovation.

“The library is much more than a place with books. We are a community space where people from all backgrounds come in person or online to educate and immerse themselves in resources and stories,” said Nancy Huntley, the Director of Lincoln Library. “SAME-FEST is a natural fit for us because we have been here for 130 years and have always showcased history, tales and culture in a way that that can be enjoyed individually or with groups.”

Activities will take place on each floor of the 3 story building and feature performances, speakers, workshops, and a special story time for younger kids. Workshops include “Tactile Poetry for Teens” beginning at 1:30 p.m. and for those interested in learning about genealogy, Curtis Mann from the Sangamon Valley Collection will educate attendees on utilizing Ancestry.com at 2 p.m. For a complete list of activities and times, visit Lincoln Library’s Facebook page.

Featured speakers include