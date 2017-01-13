Official Ribbon Cutting for Route 29 is Planned

Taylorville - An Official Ribbon Cutting including the Governor is planned for Route 29. The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce will host the Official Ribbon Cutting outside the Rochester Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 17th. The widening of Route 29 to 4 lanes was completed in October of last year after 23 years of efforts by the Route 29 project community leaders. Congressman Rodney Davis, State Senator Andy Manar, and Governor Bruce Rauner are expected to be part of the ribbon cutting. The widening of Route 29 has made for safer and faster travel from Taylorville to Springfield.