Richland Community College Cutting 5 Positions

DECATUR - Richland Community College starting immediate cost-cutting measures. RCC President Dr. Cris Valdez says in the past 6 years, enrollment has dropped nearly 13% and the College has seen a 12% reduction in state funding. Due to the situation, RCC will eliminate 5 total positions including Chief of Staff, Director of Human Resources, and Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Solutions, and two positions in its Duplication Center which will close this Spring. Dr. Valdez says, "The restructuring is not a reflection of any employee's performance, rather, the need to restructure in light of the College's limited financial resources."

