Hard working, high scoring Wooden Shoes continue winning ways in T-Town

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR OUR STORY ON THE TEUTOPOLIS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM!

TEUTOPOLIS -- The Wooden Shoes are in the midst of a 14 game winning streak, thanks in large part to a high powered offensive attack that's averaging over 73 points per game.

T-Town (15-1) has been led by senior Mitch Hardiek, who's averaging 18 points per game.

Head Coach Jason Hanson's squad lost four starters from last year's super-sectional team, but the Shoes have reloaded for what's turning out to be another memorable season in Teutopolis.

The Shoes will look to keep it going next week at the Nashville Invitational.