Wild and crazy Eisenhower-MacArthur game punctuates Friday Frenzy

Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt slams home two points on Friday in a 94-91 overtime win over MacArthur. Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt slams home two points on Friday in a 94-91 overtime win over MacArthur.

Tune back in at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday for full highlights from Eisenhower's thrilling 94-91 overtime win over crosstown rival MacArthur!

In the most anticipated Soy City rivalry game in decades, nobody lost. The hype was high, and Friday night's barn-burner exceeded those lofty expectations. The game was just that good. Momentum swings, lead changes, explosive crowd noise and everything in between.

In the end, Eisenhower's unstoppable offense was just a hair better than MacArthur's unstoppable offense. The Panthers outscored the Generals 14-11 in the overtime period, which (of course) was as furious as the four quarters of regulation. The result? A raucous 94-91 Eisenhower win.

Friday Frenzy Video 1
Eisenhower 94, MacArthur 91 (OT) (Note: more late-game highlights coming Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)
Jacksonville 51, Rochester 38
Glenwood 26, Lincoln 22 (OT)
Illini Central 59, Maroa-Forsyth 51
Mt. Pulaski 45, Midwest Central 41
St. Thomas More 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 65

Friday Frenzy Video 2
Pleasant Plains 45, Williamsville 42 (Sangamon County Tournament championship)
New Berlin 53, Athens 42 (Third Place Game)
Pawnee 54, Auburn 39 (Consolation Final)

