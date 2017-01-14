Wild and crazy Eisenhower-MacArthur game punctuates Friday Frenzy

Tune back in at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday for full highlights from Eisenhower's thrilling 94-91 overtime win over crosstown rival MacArthur!



In the most anticipated Soy City rivalry game in decades, nobody lost. The hype was high, and Friday night's barn-burner exceeded those lofty expectations. The game was just that good. Momentum swings, lead changes, explosive crowd noise and everything in between.



In the end, Eisenhower's unstoppable offense was just a hair better than MacArthur's unstoppable offense. The Panthers outscored the Generals 14-11 in the overtime period, which (of course) was as furious as the four quarters of regulation. The result? A raucous 94-91 Eisenhower win.



Friday Frenzy Video 1

Eisenhower 94, MacArthur 91 (OT) (Note: more late-game highlights coming Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

Jacksonville 51, Rochester 38

Glenwood 26, Lincoln 22 (OT)

Illini Central 59, Maroa-Forsyth 51

Mt. Pulaski 45, Midwest Central 41

St. Thomas More 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 65



Friday Frenzy Video 2

Pleasant Plains 45, Williamsville 42 (Sangamon County Tournament championship)

New Berlin 53, Athens 42 (Third Place Game)

Pawnee 54, Auburn 39 (Consolation Final)