Decatur Public Schools HOF inducts newest class

Members of the January 2017 induction class to the DPS Hall of Fame are honored during halftime of the Eisenhower-MacArthur basketball game on Friday.

DECATUR -- The newest Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame class was debuted in front of the Eisenhower-MacArthur crowd on Friday night, with five of the 10 individual honorees in attendance plus a coach and a team recognized.



?Jeff Innis (Baseball)

Eisenhower Class of 1980



Merle Bourne Jr. (Football)

MacArthur Class of 1962



Tim Cruz (Football)

Lakeview Class of 1974



Bob "Chick" Doster (Basketball)

Stephen Decatur Class of 1945



Ray Goodman (Golf)

Lakeview Class of 1975



Dave Hood (Football)

Eisenhower Class of 1976



Martha McCann (Swimming)

Eisenhower Class of 1983



Marcia Morey (Swimming)

MacArthur Class of 1973



Ken Park (Basketball)

Stephen Decatur Class of 1937



Dave Scholz (Basketball)

Stephen Decatur Class of 1965



Bill Harbeck (Coach, Boys Cross Country and Track)

MacArthur



1962 Stephen Decatur Boys Basketball Team