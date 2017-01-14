Decatur Public Schools HOF inducts newest class

Posted:
Members of the January 2017 induction class to the DPS Hall of Fame are honored during halftime of the Eisenhower-MacArthur basketball game on Friday. Members of the January 2017 induction class to the DPS Hall of Fame are honored during halftime of the Eisenhower-MacArthur basketball game on Friday.

DECATUR -- The newest Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame class was debuted in front of the Eisenhower-MacArthur crowd on Friday night, with five of the 10 individual honorees in attendance plus a coach and a team recognized.

?Jeff Innis (Baseball)
Eisenhower Class of 1980

Merle Bourne Jr. (Football)
MacArthur Class of 1962

Tim Cruz (Football)
Lakeview Class of 1974

Bob "Chick" Doster (Basketball)
Stephen Decatur Class of 1945

Ray Goodman (Golf)
Lakeview Class of 1975

Dave Hood (Football)
Eisenhower Class of 1976

Martha McCann (Swimming)
Eisenhower Class of 1983

Marcia Morey (Swimming)
MacArthur Class of 1973

Ken Park (Basketball)
Stephen Decatur Class of 1937

Dave Scholz (Basketball)
Stephen Decatur Class of 1965

Bill Harbeck (Coach, Boys Cross Country and Track)
MacArthur

1962 Stephen Decatur Boys Basketball Team

