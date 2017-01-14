55-year-old woman thrown from car in 1-57 rollover crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle went off the road in Champaign County, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

Illinois State Police say it happened just after 8 AM on Saturday.

According to the crash report, a Jeep was heading south on Interstate 57 near milepost 230 when it lost traction on the ice-covered roadway and went off the road into the median. When it went into the median, the car rolled over and ejected the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Des Plaines. The 16-year-old passenger remained restrained inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was issued a citation.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.