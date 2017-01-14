UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open Has Large Turnout Despite Icy Weather

Despite the icy weather, the United Cerebral Palsy Barstool Open was still the largest in the country.

"We started out in 2002 with nine courses and 50 teams. Today, we are at 51 courses and over 500 teams," said Denny Harris, a board member of UCP and organizer of the event.

More than 2,000 people and more than 50 bars are all working to raise $100,000.

"The money will stay right here in central Illinois. We actually have locations not only in Decatur, but in Springfield, Champaign, and Bloomington. We serve people with all types of disabilities from birth to death. We have a multitude of services a lot of our services are no cost, " stated Jenny Dawson, Chief Marketing and Business Officer for UCP Lincoln Land.

The United Cerebral Palsy non-for profit organization relies heavily on state funding their programs.

“It's a very critical service that we provide, I think it’s important for people to know how much impact it really does have,” added Dawson.

Saturdays event is vital to the providing those in our area with supportive programs.

"The UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open really does help keep our doors open. With everything going on with the state and the budget impasse, it's really hurt us a lot without this we would not be able to exist and provide the services that we do for the people that really need them," stated Dawson.

The Barstool Open is something many people have attended since it started 16 years ago.

"They do such a great job in our community of helping people with cerebral palsy, so it seems like the right thing to do to help out whenever you can,” said Tim Druessel, who has taken part in the event for that past 16 years.

A good time, for a good cause.