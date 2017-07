CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini offense went ice cold in the second half, allowing Maryland to erase a five point halftime deficit and complete the season sweep 62-56.

Maryland (16-2, 4-1) took the lead with 12:04 in the second half, and never looked back as Illinois (12-6, 2-3) went the next seven plus minutes without a point.

Maverick Morgan was one of the few bright spots for Illinois, scoring a team high 15 points.

The Illini will look to bounce back Tuesday at Purdue.