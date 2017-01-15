Redbirds grab hold of first place for first time since 1998

NORMAL -- The last time Illinois State was in sole possession of the Missouri Valley Conference lead, Will Smith's "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" was on its way to the top of the charts.



Let that sink in.



Lots of time has passed -- including the impeachment of one president and two eight-year terms of two others -- since the Redbirds (14-4, 6-0) tasted first place, making Saturday night's raucous win over a conference foe on national television all the sweeter.



The biggest crowd in two years (9,078 fans) saw Illinois State continue its two-way dominance. It shot 54.2 percent (61.9 in the second half) and limited Wichita State (15-4, 5-1) to just 34.9 percent. The Redbirds hit 10 3-pointers in what is becoming an every-game tradition of double-digit tallies from behind the arc.



Junior forward MiKyle McIntosh posted at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games (20) to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and an alley-oop from senior Paris Lee that blew the roof off Redbird Arena.



Senior big man Deontae Hawkins finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds, and three others finished in double figures -- DJ Clayton (11), Keyshawn Evans (10) and Paris Lee (10 points, 6 assists).



Up next for the Redbirds is a trip to Central Illinois rival Bradley on Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.